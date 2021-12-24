First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 775,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,983. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of First Trust Senior Loan Fund worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

