First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) traded up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25. 26,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 50,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.