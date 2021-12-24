First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

RNDV stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $33.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.82% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

