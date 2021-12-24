Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv by 616.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after buying an additional 5,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Fiserv by 793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $105.54 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

