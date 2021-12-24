Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

