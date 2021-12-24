Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 55.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Five Below comprises 5.1% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Five Below were worth $17,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $193.56 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.10 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.92 and a 200-day moving average of $196.82.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

