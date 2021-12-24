Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

FSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Greenridge Global raised Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

FSI stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.27. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

