Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. Buys 7,524 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. bought 7,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $64,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Forian stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. Forian Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Get Forian alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Forian during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Forian during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Forian during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Forian by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Forian during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000.

Forian Company Profile

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.