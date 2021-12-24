Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.89. 4,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 374,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $703.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

