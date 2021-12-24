FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Cut to C at TheStreet

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FOX will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 1,315.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,760 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in FOX by 93.2% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of FOX by 7.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 654,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,253,000 after buying an additional 44,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $326,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

