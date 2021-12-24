Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $160.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other Freshpet news, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William B. Cyr purchased 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 1,868.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $83.15 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -166.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.95.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.