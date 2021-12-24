Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Down to $29.45

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.45, but opened at $28.41. Freshworks shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 1,878 shares changing hands.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

