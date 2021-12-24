Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $844.90

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 844.90 ($11.16) and traded as high as GBX 893.40 ($11.80). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 877.80 ($11.60), with a volume of 823,672 shares.

FRES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.21) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.23) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.70) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.89) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.70) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,113.13 ($14.71).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 903.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 845.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.