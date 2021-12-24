FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 107.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,334,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,819,000 after buying an additional 1,072,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,947,000 after buying an additional 62,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FCN stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.40.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
