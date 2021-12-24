FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 107.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,334,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,819,000 after buying an additional 1,072,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,947,000 after buying an additional 62,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.40.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

