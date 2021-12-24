FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

WFC opened at $48.36 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

