GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of GLOP opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $211.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.73.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 30.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 277,391 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 58.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 246.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 452,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth $1,600,000. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

