GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 11.22%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:JOB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 2,817,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,217. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GEE Group by 708.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in GEE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GEE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GEE Group by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 559,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

