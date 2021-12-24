Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.96.

Shares of NASDAQ GMTX opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMTX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 31.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

