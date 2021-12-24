Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.47 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a report released on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will earn $9.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.43.

Generac stock opened at $351.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $422.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $219.47 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Generac by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,507,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

