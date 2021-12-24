General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. General Mills updated its FY22 guidance to $3.71-$33.83 EPS.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average of $61.08. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get General Mills alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,350 shares of company stock worth $1,493,863 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Mills stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.