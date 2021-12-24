Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GNFT. HC Wainwright raised shares of Genfit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Genfit to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Genfit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

GNFT opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genfit by 7.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genfit by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genfit in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

