Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Raised by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

