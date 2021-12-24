Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after purchasing an additional 271,964 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,598,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,690,000 after purchasing an additional 161,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,636,000 after purchasing an additional 115,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $92.70 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

