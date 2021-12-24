Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $8.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $7.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth $85,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth $123,000. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

