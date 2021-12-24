Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $8.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.00% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $7.08.
Gold Royalty Company Profile
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.
