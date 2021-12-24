Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Sells $40,110.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $40,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $43,548.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $41,638.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $47,368.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $55,008.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $72,580.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $65,704.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $65,322.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $74,108.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00.

GNLN opened at $1.02 on Friday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

