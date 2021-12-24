Grid+ (GRID) 24-Hour Volume Hits $172,549.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00003707 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $74.26 million and $172,549.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00043521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007052 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.