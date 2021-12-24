Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,938,000 after acquiring an additional 253,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,799,000 after acquiring an additional 105,072 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after acquiring an additional 521,358 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after acquiring an additional 408,405 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GO stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of -0.29. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.