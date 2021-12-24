Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $60.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

OMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth about $970,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth about $3,285,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after buying an additional 47,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 47.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.6668 per share. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.38%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

