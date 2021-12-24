GWM Advisors LLC Buys 2,098 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.98 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $5.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd.

