GWM Advisors LLC Buys 7,157 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Mills by 224.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after buying an additional 2,985,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in General Mills by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Mills by 55.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after buying an additional 1,393,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 172.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after buying an additional 1,260,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,863 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

