GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,900,000 after purchasing an additional 128,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

MCO stock opened at $397.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.95 and its 200 day moving average is $377.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

