GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 59.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,808 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 118,507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

ASO stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock worth $13,703,863. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

