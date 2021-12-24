GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLTR opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 6.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $571,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $15,505,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,621,352 shares of company stock worth $160,121,669. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

