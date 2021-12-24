GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $934,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 362.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 578,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

NYSE KEYS opened at $201.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.09 and a 52-week high of $205.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,353 shares of company stock worth $37,271,300. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.