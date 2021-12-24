GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

