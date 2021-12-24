GWM Advisors LLC Sells 754 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $117.42.

