Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after buying an additional 756,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,741,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,385,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after buying an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $93.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $98.80. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

