Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Ameren by 4.3% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ameren by 21.0% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Ameren by 123.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameren by 796.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 39,564 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of AEE opened at $87.02 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.81.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

