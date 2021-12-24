Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,239 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 65.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 37,901 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,311 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,793,000 after purchasing an additional 142,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

