Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.75.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $205.42 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.56 and a 200-day moving average of $193.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.