Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,205,000 after buying an additional 581,600 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,229,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,206,064. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

