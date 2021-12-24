Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,780 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of IP stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

