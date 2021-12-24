Harvest Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.35 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $95.31 or 0.00185376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $62.43 million and $10.35 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 677,770 coins and its circulating supply is 655,037 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

