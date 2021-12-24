Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $807,000 Holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. VanEck Environmental Services ETF makes up about 0.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVX. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Environmental Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EVX opened at $150.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.40. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 52-week low of $117.97 and a 52-week high of $160.80.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.