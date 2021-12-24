Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF makes up 4.4% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESML. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

ESML opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07.

