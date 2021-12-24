Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.93 Million Investment in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,586,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 319,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,925,000 after purchasing an additional 43,220 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 600.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 53,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 164,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.97. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.15 and a 1-year high of $116.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

