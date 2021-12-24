Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,868 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAYW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $128,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 656,955 shares of company stock worth $15,462,799 over the last quarter.

HAYW stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

