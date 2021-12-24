HC Wainwright Boosts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $366.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $360.00 to $366.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $255.29 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.25 and a 200 day moving average of $288.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,326,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

