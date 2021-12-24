HC Wainwright Boosts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $366.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $360.00 to $366.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.33.
Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $255.29 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.25 and a 200 day moving average of $288.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,326,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.