Head to Head Analysis: Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) vs. GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Fifth Street Asset Management alerts:

22.0% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A GCM Grosvenor 2.97% -154.79% 18.44%

Dividends

Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. GCM Grosvenor pays out -74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management and GCM Grosvenor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A GCM Grosvenor 0 1 3 0 2.75

GCM Grosvenor has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.14%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and GCM Grosvenor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.42 $4.05 million ($0.54) -18.68

GCM Grosvenor has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Summary

GCM Grosvenor beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.