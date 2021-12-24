Head to Head Comparison: RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) vs. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RPT Realty and AGNC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 2 5 0 2.71 AGNC Investment 0 4 2 0 2.33

RPT Realty presently has a consensus target price of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.48%. AGNC Investment has a consensus target price of $17.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.90%. Given AGNC Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AGNC Investment is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Dividends

RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. RPT Realty pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AGNC Investment pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RPT Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 35.70% 9.75% 3.83% AGNC Investment 126.92% 17.31% 2.10%

Risk and Volatility

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RPT Realty and AGNC Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $191.71 million 5.71 -$10.23 million $0.80 16.23 AGNC Investment $845.00 million 9.56 -$266.00 million $2.66 5.79

RPT Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AGNC Investment. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RPT Realty beats AGNC Investment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

